THREE lorry drivers have been prosecuted and fined hundreds of pounds each after they admitted breaching road restrictions in place to protect school pupils.
All three were seen ignoring a traffic regulation order, made by North Yorkshire County Council, which prohibits vehicles with a maximum gross weight of more than 7.5 tonnes from using Highfield Road in Malton at certain times of day.
A hearing at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court was told that North Yorkshire trading standards officers conducted monitoring exercises and witnessed the three heavy goods vehicles using the road during the restricted period.
Jo Boutflower, head of business and consumer services at the county council, said: “The fines imposed by the court show how seriously the magistrates view these breaches.”
David Thomas Ewbank, of Meadowfield, Bedale, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 32 tonnes, was fined £548 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.
Martin Wood, of High Street, Gilling West, Richmond, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 44 tonnes, was fined £530 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.
Ashton Ogden, of Twin Pike Way, Wigginton, York, whose vehicle had a maximum gross weight of 44 tonnes, was fined £699 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.
