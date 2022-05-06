SCARBOROUGH Athletic won the North Riding Senior Cup just two days after winning promotion to the National League North.
Defeating Guisborough Town 3-0 at the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday, Scarborough were able to secure their second piece of silverware this season.
Athletic’s manager, Jonathan Greening, is a former York City player and is not the only Boro affiliate to have links with York.
Former Minstermen Will Jarvis, Simon Heslop and Michael Coulson were all part of the winning squad.
Ryan Whitley, the starting goalkeeper for Scarborough, has spent the season on loan at Athletic from York City.
The win is a fitting end to a stellar season for Scarborough Athletic, having secured a trophy just days after ensuring their promotion to the Vanarama National League North.
Their promotion was sealed with a 2-1 victory over Warrington Town at a sold-out Flamingo Land Stadium.
