ACTIVISTS in York are set to host an an international climate justice event featuring speakers, artists and performers from India, Africa and the Philippines.
At 1pm tomorrow (May 7), Extinction Rebellion York (XR York) will host the free Unheard Voices, featuring real-life testimonies from the areas most impacted by climate change, at the Priory Street Centre in central York.
The event follows various actions by the environmental group, including a satirical performance parodying an energy giant’s annual meeting and public protests in London as part of national calls for climate justice.
“Climate justice is a complex issue but it’s something everyone should understand,” said XR York member and group organiser, Laura Autumn Cox. “To do that, we need to listen to people who are already living with the consequences - and who often contribute least to the problem," Laura added.
Climate researchers, activists and policy leads from across the world will share their lived experience, including Dorothy Guerrero, head of policy at Global Justice Now, Golam Rabbani, Bangladeshi climate activist and documentary-maker, Ana Silverio, cultural dance artist from Brazil and Olalekan Adekola, climate adaptation expert and lecturer at York St John University.
Local councillors and business owners will join group discussions, finding local solutions to global challenges.
