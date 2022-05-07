AHEAD of Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech, I make a plea for the reform of social care to be added to the Government’s plans for the coming parliament.
Exactly 25 years ago, Tony Blair was elected and promised a society where people didn’t have to sell their homes to pay for care and where “the old are cherished and valued to the end of their days”.
Since then Gordon Brown, David Cameron (with and without Nick Clegg), Theresa May and Boris Johnson have all promised the same but so far failed to deliver.
Last week’s Health and Social Care Bill made a start but we need to reform and properly fund social care so that it can work hand in hand with the NHS to finally deliver that society Mr Blair promised.
Mike Padgham
Chair, Independent Care Group
15 Priory Street
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel