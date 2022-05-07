AHEAD of Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech, I make a plea for the reform of social care to be added to the Government’s plans for the coming parliament.

Exactly 25 years ago, Tony Blair was elected and promised a society where people didn’t have to sell their homes to pay for care and where “the old are cherished and valued to the end of their days”.

Since then Gordon Brown, David Cameron (with and without Nick Clegg), Theresa May and Boris Johnson have all promised the same but so far failed to deliver.

Last week’s Health and Social Care Bill made a start but we need to reform and properly fund social care so that it can work hand in hand with the NHS to finally deliver that society Mr Blair promised.

Mike Padgham

Chair, Independent Care Group

15 Priory Street

York