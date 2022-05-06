DRIVERS looking to park in York car parks are set to face a raft of ticket price hikes.
City of York Council say that from Friday, May 27 there will be several changes to their car parks, on street parking and season permits across the city.
The hourly rate at 24-hour pay and display parking locations will increase by 10p. The locations affected are Carmelite Street, Lawrence Street, Lord Mayor’s Walk, North Street, Palmer Lane, Piccadilly, Skeldergate, Tanners Moat, Toft Green and Walmgate.
For car parks:
- At Marygate, Monk Bar, Nunnery Lane, St Georges, Union Terrace, Bootham Row, Castle, Esplanade and Piccadilly the standard parking rate will increase by 10p.
- At Foss Bank and East Parade car parks the standard parking rate will increase by 20p.
- Minster Badge Holders will be charged £1 to park from 6pm-12am at most city car parks.
- At coach parks the peak three-hour rate will increase by 40p and the charge for over three hours will increase by £1. The off-peak rate to park for over one hour will increase by £12.
For contracts:
- The price of Foss Bank car park contracts will increase by £10.
- The annual price of City Centre Resident Contracts will increase £40 for standard vehicles and £20 for vehicles that qualify for the discounted rate. The monthly rate will increase £3 for standard vehicles and £5 for discounted vehicles.
- For open air car parks, the standard annual rate will increase £35, and the discounted annual rate will increase £15. The standard monthly rate will increase £5, and the discounted monthly rate will increase by £2.
For season tickets:
- The standard annual price will increase £40, and the discounted annual price will increase £20.
- The standard monthly price will increase by £7, and the discounted monthly price will increase £3.50.
- The standard weekly price will increase £3.50, and the discounted weekly price will increase £1.75.
- The price per book of 30 will also increase £30.
There will be no changes for individual household permits, but changes apply when adding additional household permits:
- The standard charge for the first additional household permit has increased £7.50 when paying annually and £1.25 quarterly.
- The high emissions charge for the first additional household permit has increased £17.6 when paying annually and £9.50 quarterly.
The council will be installing new tariff boards in all council car parks to display the new charges shortly.
A council spokesperson previously told The Press:
"Visitors and residents are encouraged to use York’s Park&Ride service, which offers free parking in sites across the city.
"The Park&Ride allows people to travel to York by car, park for free in secure car parks and complete their journey into the city centre by bus.”
The changes come after City of York Council's previous announcement that there would be changes to parking prices from April 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here