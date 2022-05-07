WHEN it comes to talking about death, it's always too early - until it's too late.

That's the message of this year's 'York's Dead Good' festival, which runs at venues across the city until May 15.

The festival, a joint effort by everyone from health workers and hospice staff to funeral directors, academics and artists, aims to get people to be more open about dying, death and bereavement.

"The festival will encourage people to express themselves in different ways, whilst giving advice and support," a festival spokesperson said.

"We want the people of York to buck the trend and take responsibility for their own end of lives, and the end of the lives of loved ones. It can be uncomfortable, painful, and even scary, but it’s also important – and it can be invigorating doing it together."

Talking about death and dying needn't always be grim, said funeral director Chris Dudzinska of Last Wishes Funerals, one of the organisers of this year's event. It is surprising how often there can be the release of laughter.

And it is vitally important that we learn to open up on the subject, so we can make plans and be prepared, Chris said.

Setting up an 'Advanced Decision' or 'living will' makes sure that loved ones know exactly what your wishes are should you become seriously ill, she said. And having a will in place, or instructions about who you want to be your executor, can take some of the stress away from loved ones as they cope with the grief of illness or death.

"It is still taboo, and people are frightened," Chris said. "But it is so important that we speak to each-other, so that we can be prepared."

The 'Dead Good Festival' aims to make that as easy as possible.

There are a host of events taking place across the city between now and May 15.

They range from 'dying to talk' or 'death café' drop-ins organised by St Leonard's Hospice or York Minster, at which you can drop in for coffee and cake and talk about the subject of death in a safe environment, to a session with 'soul midvives', who act as companions to the dying.

There will be a local medium; a 'look behind the scenes' at York Crematorium; and lectures on topics ranging from green funerals to grief during Covid.

There have already been a few events this week - but the festival officially launches on Saturday, with a series of events outside York Explore library in Museum Street from 10.30am onwards.

These will include a 'Before I Die Wall' art installation, and a performance by York's Threshold Choir.

The Ambulance Wish Foundation, which aims to help people nearing the end of their lives make a long-held wish come true, will also be outside the library with one of its ambulances.

To find out more about the festival or book events - many of which are free - visit yorksdeadgoodfestival.co.uk/