A MAN was detained by members of the public after he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an incident in Scarborough when a man, aged in his 20s, sexually assaulted a teenage girl and was then detained by members of the public.
The incident happened on Easter Bank Holiday Monday outside Gilly's Amusements, Foreshore Road, between 3.30pm and 4pm.
The man was arrested and has been released on conditional police bail.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the incident, or the aftermath, to come forward, as well as anyone who has CCTV covering the area.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 95 Charlotte White.
You can also email charlotte.white@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220065417
