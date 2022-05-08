A YORK woman is preparing to represent the city at the Miss Great Britain finals, after winning the title of Miss York this year.
Olivia Grant, 21, will be representing York at the Miss Great Britain finals in October - and said she is "determined" to bring home the crown for her city.
This is the second time Olivia has made it to the finals of Miss Great Britain, having reached the top 10 last year.
As part of her pageant work, Olivia works closely with Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish and she has has raised thousands of pounds for both charities over the years.Olivia has organised and took part in several events, including a 15,000ft skydive.
As Miss York, Olivia said she recognises her opportunity to make a difference and she plans to use her platform to raise awareness of breast cancer and cervical cancer in young women - and she plans to start a new podcast, called 'Behind the Glass', to share stories and break stereotypes.
