THE problem of 1,500 (it's hard to imagine that number) single, male, illegal immigrants/asylum seekers to be housed in an open facility at RAF Linton is now York's problem too.
They are to be bussed into York for "recreation".
Our MP has failed: we are supposed to be a democracy. All we can use is people power.
Sign the petition: www Stop Linton on Ouse Asylum Centre as soon as possible please before the bulldozers move in.
Name and address supplied
