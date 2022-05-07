THE problem of 1,500 (it's hard to imagine that number) single, male, illegal immigrants/asylum seekers to be housed in an open facility at RAF Linton is now York's problem too.

They are to be bussed into York for "recreation".

Our MP has failed: we are supposed to be a democracy. All we can use is people power.

Sign the petition: www Stop Linton on Ouse Asylum Centre as soon as possible please before the bulldozers move in.

Name and address supplied

