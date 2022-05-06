THE life-changing work of frontline staff whose goal is to keep children safe in North Yorkshire has been recognised in prestigious safeguarding awards.

The Partnership Achievement Awards are given to individuals or groups working or volunteering with children and young people.

Awards have recently been presented to the following:

*Jess Ward, the CEO and Founder of Harrogate-based Inspire Youth, who supported the Be Aware consultation sessions which aimed to keep young people safe from exploitation.

*Helen Lavender, Schools Liaison Police Officer across Hambleton and Richmondshire, whose support for young people ensures their risk of entering the Criminal Justice System is reduced by recognising early indicators and introducing a support plan.

*The Hambleton Family Assessment Support Team (FAST) which uses local networks to support the most vulnerable families and children at risk of harm.

*Karen Hedgley, Designated Safeguarding Nurse, who has been instrumental in developing the Day or Night, Sleep Right campaign to reduce the number of sudden unexpected deaths in infancy.

*PC Antony Kent of the Police Community Safety Hub in Richmondshire, who is involved in the Multi-Agency Child Exploitation (MACE) team.

Stuart Carlton, North Yorkshire County Council’s Corporate Director of the Children and Young People’s Service, said: “I would like to say a huge congratulations to the winners who have demonstrated innovative ways to keep our most vulnerable children and families safe from harm. These awards are organised by the partnership to highlight the best safeguarding practices and help to drive up standards across the county.”

Lindsey Butterfield, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable in North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s fantastic to see the work of North Yorkshire Police officers being recognised by the partnership. I’m incredibly proud of the achievements of Antony and Helen and thank them for their hard work and dedication in safeguarding the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Elaine Wylie, Designated Nurse for Safeguarding Children in North Yorkshire and York, said: “Promoting the welfare and safety of all children is an exceptionally challenging area of professional practice, requiring commitment, resilience, skill and creative thinking. It is great to see all of these attributes demonstrated by the worthy recipients of these awards, and to recognise the difference they have all made to the lives of children and young people, and to multi-agency working across North Yorkshire.”