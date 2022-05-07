READING in Wednesday's Press of the efforts by the River Foss Society to clear a section of the river of dumped cycles/shopping trolleys and other unwanted items made me think: I wonder if any of these miscreants later in life ever reflect on their actions and feel any remorse?
Vandalism and destruction of items or property to my mind are worse than theft.
At least with theft they have a reason - be it for drink of drugs or to barter for cash.
But to destroy something it simply means they don't want any to enjoy or benefit from it.
Do people destroying or committing vandalism have any conscience?
I just doubt it.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate
York
