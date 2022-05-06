York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding the government does more to 'level up' rural areas.
The MP made the move with 30 cross-party MPs after they produced a report on how to do this, which the Press reported on earlier this week.
Mr Sturdy is chairman of the of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Rural Business, which produced the report that made 27 policy recommendations to close an 18% productivity gap between rural areas and the national average. They cover issues as diverse as tax, planning, broadband and skills,
The Queen’s Speech on 10th May will set out the government’s proposed new laws and policies for the next session of Parliament.
Julian’s letter urges Boris Johnson to take this opportunity to commit to implementing the report’s recommendations, through including them in a new government proposals document (a ‘White Paper’) on the rural economy as part of the Speech.
After writing the letter, the MP said the recommendations are' low-cost and practical ' and the fact they are backed by MPs and Lords of all parties highlights the "strong cross-party view that steps need to be taken immediately to guarantee a more prosperous and dynamic future for rural Britain."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel