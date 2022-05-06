Three men who assaulted people who serve the public in York have been sentenced in separate hearings.
Gary Fawcett was fined and ordered to pay compensation at York Magistrates Court after he admitted assaulting a police emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly at York Railway Station on October 9. The 57-year-old of Sandriggs, Darlington, was fined £116 and ordered to pay the officer £250, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Alex David Kenneth Ogden was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a shopworker at Morrison’s Foss Islands Road store. The 26-year-old of no fixed address also admitted stealing razors worth £2.50 and making sexually motivated insults. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge at York Magistrates Court.
Daniel Cummings, 42, of Denison Road, Pocklington, was made subject to an 18-month community order at Humber Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a special constable and committing a public order offence. Both offences were committed in York on April 15. The order included 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 250 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay £50 compensation to the special constable, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
