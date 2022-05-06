The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has launched its 2022 luxury offering for passengers.
Great Western Saloon carriage boasts a unique setting for up to 18 people at a time, which NYMR says is ideal for both business and personal events.
Built in 1948, the carriage has two stylish seating areas with fine furnishings, which passengers can enjoy while passing through the picturesque North York Moors.
Chris Price, Chief Executive Officer at NYMR, said: “The Great Western Saloon is simply magnificent, and such a unique experience and celebration for family, friends or colleagues. It’s great to be able to offer this to visitors who are looking for something a little different.”
The Great Western Saloon carriage is available for hire on a Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday lunchtime from now until October at a price of £1,450, which includes a set buffet.
For bookings and more information visit nymr.co.uk/charters. Alternatively, email NYMR at charters@nymr.co.uk or call 01751 472508.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here