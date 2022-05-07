Wetherspoons is known for its cheap drinks, sometimes questionable food and toilets that always seem to be hundreds of stairs away from your seat.
There’s not much to expect when you go to a Wetherspoons, just cheap and cheerful drinks and laughs with friends.
However, many customers take to Tripadvisor to leave reviews of less than cheerful experiences in different Spoons.
Looking at Tripadvisor ratings from customers, we’ve put together a list of the best
Best Wetherspoons in York
The Punch Bowl
Rating: 4/5
Where: 7 Stonegate, York YO1 8AN England
"Excellent cask ales and delicious food, so not surprisingly it was very busy when we were there. The staff were very efficient and coped well with all the drinks and food orders."
The Winter Gardens
Rating: 4/5
Where: Parliament Street Unit 4 Royal Baths, Harrogate HG1 2RR England
"I have visited a number of spoons in the UK and have to say this is the grandest building yet. The staff where great on a wet windy Friday night. We would definitely visit again."
The Postern Gate
Rating: 3.5/5
Where: 90 Piccadilly, York YO1 9NX England
"The Postern Gate is a huge Wetherspoon's pub that offers a well priced range of food and drinks and is one of two Wetherspoon pubs located in York.
Located on Piccadilly'this excellent pub is fairly large with superb seating area's and many interesting fixtures and features that relate to local history."
The Giant Bellflower Wetherspoon
Rating: 3.5/5
Where: 47A Gowthorpe, Selby YO8 4HE England
"Really friendly place and prompt efficient service. Nice chilled out atmosphere ideal for simple grub and a beer. Staff excellent and obliging."
The Crown Inn
Rating: 3.5/5
Where: 71-75 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0HB England
"Breakfast was nice. It does what it says on the tin. You know what you’re going to get with Weatherspoons. Not gourmet food but still nice & at a very reasonable price."
