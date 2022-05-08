A NUMBER of temporary traffic restrictions are set to be put in place around York over the coming weeks to allow for works to take place.
In Don Avenue, roadway resurfacing work will cause restrictions between 7.30am tomorrow (May 9) and 5.30pm on Tuesday (May 10).
Flood defence work will be carried out in the public right of way in Clifton Ings between midnight tomorrow and 11.59pm on Wednesday November 9 2022.
There will be restrictions in Back Lane between Frances Street and Ambrose Street between midnight and 11.59pm tomorrow as water mains work takes place.
Due to horse racing events, there will be restrictions in the Knavesmire footpaths between Wednesday May 11 and Saturday October 8.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here