FOUR men and two women have been arrested after a number of drug raids.
North Yorkshire Police say four men aged 38, 33, 29, and 25, and a 25-year-old woman, from Scarborough, have been arrested on suspicion on supplying Class A drugs.
And a 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
North Yorkshire Police carried out the operation at several addresses yesterday (May 5).
Officers from the Operational Support Unit conducted detailed searches, along with a police dog and handler.
Suspected drugs and other related items have been recovered as part of the investigation.
All six have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Acting Detective Inspector Tim Bentley, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "Residents can be assured that we are relentlessly pursuing those believed to be involved in drug-related crime and we are using every available power to bring suspects to justice.
“We will also continue to act on information that is passed to us about suspected drug dealing and other criminal matters in the area.
“Please don’t hesitate to make a report to us in confidence or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Everyone can play a part in tackling crime and helping to make the Scarborough area a safer place to live, work and visit.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
