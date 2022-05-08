A TRAIN firm, which operates in York, is searching for the next generation of railway superstars and believes its apprenticeship scheme holds the key to unlocking hidden gems.
TransPennine Express has four new apprenticeships available in its Business Development, IT, Performance and Service Planning departments, with the successful applicants guaranteed a two-opportunity to experience a career in rail.
As well as experiencing all that rail has to offer, the apprentices will also gain a professional qualification and achieve the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award as part of the scheme.
Becky Jones, talent and apprenticeship manager for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re looking for the industry’s stars of the future and there has never been a better time to get on-board with our apprenticeship scheme.
"Our mission is to deliver the best possible service for our customers and to connect the communities we serve. We want enthusiastic, customer-focussed people who are keen to learn and work in a fast-paced, varied industry. In return we’ll provide a fantastic introduction to rail and all the skills needed to carve out a fabulous career.”
Anyone interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme needs to be quick as the closing date for applications is Monday May 16.
Applications can be made online at: https://bit.ly/38TdWsO
