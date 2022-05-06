Disney is celebrating the Wonder of Friendship with their new line of products inspired by beloved classic Disney characters.

The Wonder of Friendship campaign celebrates the friends that support us, encourage us, and make us who we are through the power of social connection.

Taking inspiration from iconic characters like Lilo and Stitch, Bambi and Thumper, and of course, Mickey and Friends.

The new range includes exclusive items on sale across Adidas, Primark, and ShopDisney and you can get them all now.

From trainers to jumpers there is plenty to choose from in the new campaign and we've picked just a few of the best pieces for you to take a look at.

Disney Wonder of Friendship collection:

Disney's Forum 84 Low Shoes Adidas-

Get some new Disney-inspired trainers with these Stitch-themed 84's based on the iconic 80's B-ball archives.

The smooth leather keeps the look classic and the added X-strap ankle design stays true to the original basketball design.

And if they are the perfect way to show your love for Disney in a subtle yet fashionable way.

Get them now for £75 via Adidas.

Mickey And Pluto Sweatshirt For Adults-

This new sweatshirt will make the perfect addition to your Disney clothing collection.

With Mickey and Pluto street art featured on the front and a bigger illustration of the pair on the back against a palm tree setting.

It has long sleeves with contrasting applique stripers, dip-dye fading at the hem and cuffs, and was created just for the Disney Store.

You can get it now for £40 via ShopDisney.

Disney's Mickey & Friends Hoodie Primark-

This retro pullover hoodie is a must, with all the original iconic characters featured including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more.

All against a clean white background, the characters stand out and let you show your love for Disney.

The best part is, it's a steal at just £10, head to Primark now to grab one.

Disney Store The Lion King Hooded Sweatshirt For Adults-

The Lion King Hoodie.

Show your love for the classic Disney film, The Lion King with this hooded sweatshirt that features some of the film's most loved characters.

With Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu all making an appearance to remind fans of the Wonder of Friendship.

Inspired by the classic animation, the zip front design features stylised character artwork and two front pockets.

You can get it now for £45 via ShopDisney.

Disney's Adilette Slides

These Aidlette Slides are designed to give comfort and relaxation, with their lightweight style and secure jelly bandage.

With an added Disney spark, thanks to the feature of the intergalactic mischief-maker Stitch, they are great for recreation wear or a day trip to the beach.

You can get them now for £25 via Adidas.

Shop the full collection now at ShopDisney, Adidas and Primark.