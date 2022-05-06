TWELVE deer have lost their lives on the roads in York and North Yorkshire in recent weeks and police have put out a warning to drivers.

North Yorkshire Police say officers have had to deploy to ten collisions involving deer and vehicles in the last 30 days in our area.

A police spokesman said: "We've been to four incidents in Harrogate, two in Ryedale, two in Selby, and one each in Hambleton and York. In every case, sorry to report, the deer have suffered non-survivable injuries.

"Thankfully, the animal in this photo - captured by one of our safety camera vans - got across the A165 at Reighton safely.

"Collisions typically increase in spring, when young buck roe deer move to new territories. So please look out for deer warning road signs and take particular care in forested areas and at 'peak' times - from sunset to midnight, and the hours shortly before and after sunrise."

So what should you do if you collide with a deer?

Here's a quick checklist:



◾ Keep yourself and anyone with you as safe as you can

◾ Park in the safest place with hazard lights on

◾ Call an ambulance if human injuries warrant it

◾ Call the police, giving as precise a location as you can, on 101 (or 999 if the situation means lives could be at risk)

◾ Don’t approach the deer - it may hurt you, or run across traffic causing another collision.