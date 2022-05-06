FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a pair of farmyard animals who were trapped by a river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.31pm on Wednesday night to Sawmill Lane in Helmsley.
A service spokesman said: "Helmsley crew and Malton’s animal rescue along with an officer were called to a cow and a bull that had fallen down a 10ft bank into a river.
"The animals had become trapped in some trees and crews used a reciprocating saw to cut back the trees.
"The crews wore water rescue PPE and used lighting and animal harnesses to walk the animals to safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article