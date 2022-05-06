FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a pair of farmyard animals who were trapped by a river.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.31pm on Wednesday night to Sawmill Lane in Helmsley.

A service spokesman said: "Helmsley crew and Malton’s animal rescue along with an officer were called to a cow and a bull that had fallen down a 10ft bank into a river.

"The animals had become trapped in some trees and crews used a reciprocating saw to cut back the trees.

"The crews wore water rescue PPE and used lighting and animal harnesses to walk the animals to safety."