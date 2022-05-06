AN Audi driver had a lucky escape after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out on Wednesday night to the B6161 after reports of a crash.
Traffic Constable David Minto was one of the officers on the scene.
He said: "It was quite busy for our team overnight.
"I ended up at a single vehicle collision in Leathley between Harrogate and Otley.
"Fortunately the young driver is none the worse for his ordeal."
