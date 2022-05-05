EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of an aircraft in distress.
Three fire engines from Tadcaster, Selby and Acomb were called in after North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were mobilised after a report of an aircraft in distress with a warning light indicating landing gear not deploying.
The light aircraft containing two people, was coming in to land at Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton at about 4.30pm this afternoon (May 5).
A spokesman for the service said: "Thankfully it landed safely with the landing gear deploying correctly with the warning light in the cockpit believed to be defective."
