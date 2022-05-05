THE TITLE race in the York Minster Engineering League premier division took yet another twist as Wigginton Grasshoppers took control with one league game remaining, writes Graham Ireton.

A 70th minute penalty, successfully taken by Wiggington captain Neale Holmes, saw them win against Rawcliffe.

Rawcliffe, though, had more than their fair share of chances. They had a penalty in the first half that they were unable to convert.

Later in the game, Niall Smallwood latched onto a backpass but was denied by the quick reactions of Wiggington goalkeeper Jordan Holt.

Rawcliffe maintained their pressure as Dan Zambelli saw a shot deflect behind, going past the wrong side of the post.

The returning Holmes was able to score a penalty for his team that was enough for them to come away with the three points.

The Grasshoppers must now win against Strensall Tigers at New Earswick in order to secure the title.

If Dunnington are able to beat Thorpe United, then Wiggington must win their tie. Any other result would see them cede the title to Dunnington.

Elsewhere, Dringhouses were able to beat F1 Racing 4-0 away from home, after their mid-week loss to the same side.

An own goal, a goal from Sam Drake and a brace from Cole Carter were enough to give Dringhouses the win.

Easingwold Town were able to gain a lifeline at the bottom of the table as they travelled to Poppleton United and beat them 3-1.

Goals from Charlie Longbottom, Josh Cryer and Andrew Metcalfe were enough for Town to earn what could prove to be three incredibly important points.

If Easingwold are able to win at Old Malton St Mary’s, then they would potentially be saved from relegation.

This would only be possible if Strensall Tigers or Kirkbymoorside were unable to pick up points in their final games of the campaign.

Strensall fell to a 3-2 defeat against Tadcaster Magnets, with Harry Smith scoring and Shaun Hudson notching a brace.

The two goals for the Tigers both came from manager Danny Franks, but they were unable to take anything from the game.

Elsewhere, in division two, Pollington moved back to the top of the division after beating Civil Service 5-1 at home.

Leigh Dutton was able to score for the visitors, but Civil Service soon saw themselves up against it after receiving two red cards.

Josh Lamming and Oli Brennan scored for Pollington, as did substitute Joe Lock whose hat-trick helped his side secure the win and claim the points.

Pollington have guaranteed promotion but will have to wait until Saturday to see if they have done enough to become champions.

If Rufforth United are unable to get a point away at Bubwith White Swan, then Pollington will finish the season at the top of the table.

Walnut Tree were able to beat Ebor Wanderers in their final league game of the season, thrashing them 14-2.

Patryk Zimer scored a brace, Ellis Turbine and Luke Taylor scored hat-tricks, while Tom Johnson scored four goals in the win for Walnut Tree.

Meanwhile, in division three, Milford emerged as 4-1 winners over Garforth LG.

Reserve A leaders Old Malton St Mary’s cruised to a 5-1 win over Strensall Tigers, while Civil Service lost 7-1 to Wilberfoss in their Reserve C game.

Elsewhere, in the League Junior Cup, Hamilton Panthers advanced after a 3-2 win at Church Fenton.

In the Reserve Cup, Wigginton Grasshoppers advanced to the semi-finals after beating Copmanthorpe 3-2.