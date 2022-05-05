FIRE crews rescued a bull and cow which had fallen down a 10ft bank into a river last night (Wednesday).

A Helmsley crew and Malton’s animal rescue along with an officer were called to the animals in Sawmill Lane, Helmsley at 10.21pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "The animals had become trapped in some trees and crews used a reciprocating saw to cut back the trees.

"The crews wore water rescue PPE and used lighting and animal harnesses to walk the animals to safety."