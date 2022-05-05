A NEW bar is set to open in the heart of York.

22 Yards Wine Bar and Merchants is set to open later this month or early next at 21, High Petergate in the former Cafe Concerto restaurant opposite York Minster.

The business will be an independent hybrid model of wine bar and off-premise merchants and will be a fully seated space with table service only.

A spokesman said: "We plan to serve the best quality artisan produced charcuterie, cheeses and delicacies from the sea alongside an ever-changing, eclectic, exciting & accessible wine list, many by the glass, including high-end iconic labels and Champagnes.

"We'll be working alongside local food producers and hand-picking the extensive wine portfolio.

"We're making the most of the beautiful Georgian building, the styling is modern with a nod to the building's history and in keeping with the building's heritage.

"During the renovation, beautiful 250-year-old beams were discovered which had been boxed in and covered up for years. These and have now been incorporated into the new design."

The concept for 22 Yards Wine was conceived at a chance meeting when the owners were watching a local cricket match. After more project planning had gone ahead, on original inspection of the building it was discovered that the serving area is 22 Yards long, the length of a cricket pitch and the name was born.

They say the whole concept of the business is designed for the customer to relax in an unstuffy environment, drink some great wines, eat delicious food and leave having enjoyed a memorable time, and to hopefully return and tell their friends.

They say: "This will be a place for locals as well as York's visitors. Wine is available to take home and buy online with local delivery. There will also be some really interesting, fun events and also a monthly wine club."

The company is looking to employ 15 new members of staff, and as such, they are inviting CV's for front of house and kitchen staff who enjoy hospitality and want to be part of this exciting new venture. Get in touch at info@22yardswine.com

As The Press reported at the time, Cafe Concerto closed after trading for 28 years after falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rozz Hancox, who set up the music-themed cafe with her husband Ian, says that after nine months without cafe income and with an indefinite period of ongoing restrictions at the time, she had had no choice but to close.