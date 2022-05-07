A MODERN home boasting its own boating lake has been launched to the market.
The four-bedroom property near York also comes with a boat house and jetty and is for sale for £1.5m.
Eastmoor Lodge, in Sutton-on-the-Forest, also features a high-spec, open plan kitchen and entertaining area including a gym, workshop and home office.
There is a large lawned garden and two acres of outside space in total, including a wooded area, a wildlife pond and an outdoor entertaining Breeze House with a hot tub.
Toby Cockcroft, from Croft, which is marketing the property, said: “Eastmoor Lodge is a stunning property, both inside and out.
"It has everything you could want from a modern family home, and also has a lake and boat house, which is obviously pretty rare and unique.”
Sutton-on-the-Forest is close to York and Easingwold and well placed for visiting the North York Moors National Park and Howardian Hills.
*Pictures: Croft
