THE senior team in charge of adult and children’s services in York is now complete after the appointment of two new directors.

Martin Kelly will become City of York Council’s corporate director of children and education, with Danielle Johnson appointed as director of children’s safeguarding.

Improving York’s children’s services, which were judged to be ‘requiring improvement’ by Ofsted this week, will be one of Mr Kelly’s key tasks.

Currently based at North Yorkshire County Council, he will take up his new role in summer.

Ms Johnson, who is also based in North Yorkshire, will take up her role on August 1.

Elsewhere, Jamaila Hussain, who joined York last summer, is now the corporate director of adult services and integration.

Michael Melvin, with his considerable experience of supporting adults in York, continues in his post as director of adult safeguarding.

The former corporate director of people, Amanda Hatton, left the council at the end of last year. The role no longer exists.

Mr Kelly said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role given York is such an iconic city with so many inspiring people who are committed to delivering ambitious outcomes for children and great support for their families. As well as supporting families I am looking forward to working with colleagues to advance the work they are doing with a real focus on the quality and consistency of our support and interventions.

“I know the teams have been working tirelessly to help communities and adapt to the challenges of the pandemic. I want to build on the strengths of this work and the strength we have in our communities including our schools to develop world class services which are befitting of such an amazing city.”

Ms Johnson said: “I am delighted to be joining such a great place as the director of children’s safeguarding. It is an exciting time: there is a huge amount of great work across the service and I am looking forward to exploring how we can build on this further and deliver the very best service for children and families across the city.”

Coun Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, young people and education, praised the “exceptional” work of interim director of children’s services, Anne Coyle.

He added: “I want to extend a warm welcome to both Martin and Danielle, and to say how much we are looking forward to working with them as part of our new team.

“These two permanent appointments of Martin and Danielle will enable us to seamlessly continue our support for young people, vulnerable adults and families in their communities, helping them to live their best possible lives.”

Labour group leader,Coun Claire Douglas said: “Labour welcomes the council’s two new appointments who have the huge task of putting right the failures of children’s services in York, as recently judged by Ofsted.”