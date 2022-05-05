BOOTHAM Ladies were able to beat Warrington 10-6 away from home in their final game of the season.

In their conclusive game of the FA Futsal Women’s Super Series North League, coach Chris Collins had almost a fully fit squad to choose from.

Warrington capitalised on a Bootham slow start and took an early lead in the match, but Bootham would soon equalise through Rowan Treagus.

Warrington went on to re-take the lead courtesy of two well taken goals, further negating a Bootham side who were playing well, but unable to finish attacking moves.

Denva Coupland would reduce the deficit to one before Treagus struck the post twice as Bootham grew into the game.

Ellie Whitaker was able to restore the match to a draw after beating the Warrington goalkeeper with a smart move. Treagus would then score from just past the halfway line after catching out the goalkeeper.

Kimberly Samson added a fifth for Bootham before the break and they entered half-time with a goal advantage.

It was clear that the next goal in the game would be one of noticeable importance and the goal went in favour of Bootham.

Whitaker played through Eleanor Walker who slotted away her first goal of the season. Treagus would go on to add another goal for Bootham, before Warrington would fire back with two goals of their own.

Treagus went on to score yet again in the game, mere moments before Whitaker scored her second goal of the match.

After that, Treagus got her sixth goal of the tie after smashing it past the Warrington shot-stopper.

Warrington were able to add a consolation in the dying embers of the match, but ultimately lost the game 10-6.