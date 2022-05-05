STAFF at a York shop got a bit of a surprise when a popstar walked through the door.

Singer Louise Redknapp was spotted browsing with a friend in Angela Bare York at 6, Clifford Street.

York shop manager, Kate Swift, said: "She was looking round the shop and I didn't clock her at first because she was waering big sunglasses and she was about to leave when I heard her talking  and thought 'I recognise that voice' so I asked her if she's mind if I took a selfie and she was lovely and said yes."

The 47-year-old who split from footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, rose to fame with girl grop Eternal and went on to have a solo career.

She's also been on Strictly Come Dancing.

Kate said: "Our shop is a playground for adults really, we sell shoes, bags and dresses as well as a lot of vegan items.

"This year we are making a big effort to be locally or ethically sourced in a bid to reduce our carbon footprint."