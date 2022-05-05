STAFF at a York shop got a bit of a surprise when a popstar walked through the door.
Singer Louise Redknapp was spotted browsing with a friend in Angela Bare York at 6, Clifford Street.
York shop manager, Kate Swift, said: "She was looking round the shop and I didn't clock her at first because she was waering big sunglasses and she was about to leave when I heard her talking and thought 'I recognise that voice' so I asked her if she's mind if I took a selfie and she was lovely and said yes."
The 47-year-old who split from footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, rose to fame with girl grop Eternal and went on to have a solo career.
She's also been on Strictly Come Dancing.
Kate said: "Our shop is a playground for adults really, we sell shoes, bags and dresses as well as a lot of vegan items.
"This year we are making a big effort to be locally or ethically sourced in a bid to reduce our carbon footprint."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here