DINERS can enjoy 50 per cent off their food bill when York's newest restaurant opens later this month in Coney Street.

The much anticipated Rosa's Thai will open officially on June 1 - but will have a 'soft opening' on May 30 and 31 where diners can sample the food menu for half price.

Rosa’s Thai began as a market stall on London’s Brick Lane in 2007, run by celebrated Thai chef Saiphin Moore and her husband Alex. York marks the 29th restaurant for the business.

Of the launch, managing director Gavin Adair said: “We’re delighted to bring Rosa’s Thai to York this May - it has been a long time coming and we can’t wait to showcase Saiphin’s delicious Thai dishes to the local community.”

Some of the food on the menu at Rosa Thai

The restaurant - at 1-3 Coney Street, in the building that was formerly Joes's Kitchen - will serve punchy and flavoursome Thai food inspired by Saiphin’s family recipes, using authentic Thai ingredients alongside. Dishes include fiery drunken noodles, pad Thai and creamy massaman curry.

A spokesperson said the restaurant would be headed up by long-standing Rosa’s team members - and husband and wife duo - GM Mumu and head chef Moi.

The 80-cover restaurant in York is housed in an early 18th-century building - next to York’s historic Mansion House - and will retain many of the building’s original features. Timber framing and exposed brickwalls have been mixed with contemporary touches of plush banquettes and lacquered tile detailing, creating a warm and inviting restaurant that mixes tradition with modern Bangkok comfort, said the spokesperson.

There will also be an enclosed courtyard for al fresco dining in the warmer months. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

So what can diners expect?

The spokesperson said: "Rosa’s Thai’s signature dishes are made using the best of Thai produce, including chilli pastes from a husband and wife team in the Huai Yod district and rice noodles from a third generation family business that has made noodles for more than 80 years.

"Menu highlights include familiar Thai dishes including fan-favourite pad Thai and comforting green curry, as well as Rosa’s cult favourites from drunken noodles to stir-fried aubergine with yellow bean sauce, chilli, soy sauce and sweet basil.

"The menu offers plenty of meat-free options for vegetarian and vegan diners, from fluffy sweetcorn cakes with kaffir lime to rich butternut red curry with sweet basil."

They added: "Rosa’s Thai also offers a dedicated children’s menu and a varied selection of halal and gluten-free dishes which, complete with Rosa’s signature Thai hospitality, makes the restaurant a welcoming, go-to environment for all dietary requirements."

To celebrate the opening, Rosa’s Thai York is offering diners 50 per cent off their food bill during its soft launch from May 30-31.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via the Rosa’s Thai website: www.rosasthaicafe.com/