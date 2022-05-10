Bruce King loves taking pictures of wildlife in its natural habitat - and shares his secrets of capturing a great image

Bruce King, 63, from York is a member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos - mostly of wildlife.

When and why did you take up photography?

I used to do photography years ago with film with a Minolta camera, I took it back up around six years ago.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I get great pleasure from tracking down my subject, taking days, sometimes weeks, studying my quarry, watching its feeding and hunting routines, then capturing the quarry in the camera.

What equipment do you use?

I use all Canon equipment.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

It's of a male Hen Harrier because of the time I put in for it.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Anywhere in the world, countryside preferably with genuine wild animals/birds.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I can't remember when I joined but I like sharing my pictures.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Anyone would be David Attenborough or Gordon Buchanan both great naturalists with Gordon being a great cameraman.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it, get the best you can afford be it bridge camera or dslr/mirrorless.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I love wildlife photography - it's my main focus, then any of the motorsports but mainly motorbikes BSB WSBK club racing etc.

