THE Priory Medical Group in York has received a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award for its delivery of end of life care during the pandemic.

The group, based at the Clemethorpe Health Centre, with nine sites across the city, also achieved platinum status and second time re-accreditation with the GSF.

The award, given last night, was part of the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Virtual Awards, which recognise health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life.

Before the pandemic, GSF gave face-to-face workshops, but it successfully adapted and moved online to meet Covid-19 rules.

Dr Vicky Middleton, Partner at Priory Medical Group said the group was very proud of its end of life care and the awards recognise its commitment.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone and we are pleased to have adapted and maintained our standards and level of care throughout the last few years."

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Lead Nurse for GSF said: “Congratulations to all 12 organisations that have successfully achieved accreditation and reaccreditation. The last two years have posed some incredible challenges to the health and social care workforce, so we are very proud of all of our successful applicants that took the time to submit their portfolios of evidence.

"We have also seen another 30 organisations demonstrate the sustainability of GSF and successfully receive the GSF Platinum Award (organisations that have been accredited more than once). The GSF team are so very proud of all our Award Winners, as there has never been a more important time to ensure we deliver quality end of life care, well done to you all!