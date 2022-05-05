A POPULAR York local is all set to celebrate turning 40 this weekend.

The Hogshead - formerly the Flag and Whistle in Huntington Road opened on May 16, 1982 and this weekend will see a special line-up of events to mark the occasion with everyone invited.

On Saturday a special birthday party will feature wood-fired pizza and live music from 3pm onwards from Steve Birks, Anthony Thompson, Owen Martin, Pete Lambert, Richard Halma, Just Another Jester and Jay-Jay Luckman.

Landlord, Aaron Greenwood took over running the pub on February 1, 2020 after working behind the bar for a year.

He said the pub serves both Huntington and nearby New Earswick as well as drinkers from further afield.

Aaron said locals are keen to celebrate it's 40th birthday in style.

He said: “We’re having events on both Saturday and Sunday and it’s a big deal for people round here as it’s their local pub.

“It’s become a real community hub and we’re trying to make it a place where the whole family can enjoy themselves.

“Recently we have done a lot of fundraising for Ukraine and I think we raised between £700 and £800 in the end.

“We’re now a very family friendly pub and music is a big part of what we do.

“We are planning to have a purpose built stage in with the idea of becoming North York’s premier live music venue.

“We would like to thank all the customers for their support, old and new and would welcome any ex landlords down for a drink.

“I would also like to thank the staff for their hard work and support.”

Across the weekend there will be beer promotions and Aaron said he’s hoping former landlord Mick Johnson will be joining revellers.

Aaron said: “Mick is a good friend of mine and I think he’ll be popping down at some point.

“I wouldn’t be doing this job if it wasn’t for him.

“We’d just love everyone to come down and help us celebrate and to come and see how much it’s changed.

“There’s a really welcoming atmosphere and we’re starting to do food by the end of the month.

“There’ll be a bouncy castle for the children on Saturday and possibly on Sunday, depending on the weather."

The Hogshead will be open normal hours -12 noon - 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday and from noon -11pm on Sunday and everyone's welcome to come along and join in the celebrations.