A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a crash blocked a major road.
North Yorkshire Police say the A59 has been blocked this morning at the junction with White Wall Lane between Harrogate and Menwith Hill due to an accident.
Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said: "We have managed to get one lane open on the A59 and are currently awaiting recovery.
"One driver has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries and we hope to be fully open very soon.
"Thank you for your patience."
The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
