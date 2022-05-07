FIFTH generation dairy farmers near York are inviting people to buy directly from the farm - after launching their very own milk vending machine.

Roger and Judith Hildreth's family has been in the village of Hessay, three miles west of York, for 130 years, and built Curlew Fields Farm in 2003 where 120 Holstein cows produce 3,500 litres of milk a day.

The couple's children Nina, 23, and Tom, 30, pictured, along with Tom's partner Sophie, are now tapping into the growing trend to 'support local' with a new vending machine venture.

Nina said customers can buy reusable one-litre glass bottles for £2 and fill them themselves from the machine with fresh milk, pasteurised at the family farm.

The machine also dispenses milkshakes, with various flavours on offer from a changing menu, ranging from vanilla to rhubarb and custard.

One litre of milk is £1.20 (500ml can be selected), while milkshakes are £2.

Nina, said another farm in Elvington had a similar operation, and the idea to do it at their farm in New Road, Hessay, had been brewing since lockdown. It finally became a reality with the launch of Curlew Fields Dairies, and the experience is already proving popular with locals.

The siblings also have plans to set up an ice cream stall ready for summer.

"It is going really well," said Nina, who has been promoting the venture on social media, including Instagram.

"We do Open Farm Sunday every year and people who have heard of us through that like the way we farm. We are as eco efficient as we can be.

"This is something different. The kids are coming in and loving it. They can come and help themselves."

Nina, who works part-time in a cafe in between helping out with milking two days a week, added: "I am 23 now and have always worked with food.

"I have always wanted something on the farm. This seemed the most logical step. I moved out a couple of years ago but come back every morning to do it."

Nina is managing the vending machine with Tom who also runs the farm with Roger.

"We are hoping to start making ice cream as well. We have an ice cream cart and it will be up and running by June, all being well."

Both ventures are run as farm gate sales which enable customers to go directly to the farm to pick up products.

"Farming is always going to be tough, I think. Milk prices are always up and down; you just grin and bare it. Dad is good at what he does plus we have Tom on the farm; he brings a younger perspective. We work together and it works well."

The vending machine is open from 8am to 6pm, and closed on Tuesdays.