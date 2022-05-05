TWO people have been arrested after an alleged incident of racial abuse in the city this morning.
North Yorkshire Police say that earlier today a taxi driver in York reported he had been racially abused outside the train station.
A spokesman said: "We are asking for your help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence.
"We have arrested two people in connection with this incident but we still require further information.
"Were you in the area at around 1am this morning (May 5) and did you see or hear anything which may help our investigation?
"If you can, please contact us by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Sometimes people wish to provide information but they want to do this anonymously – this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
"It would be really helpful if you could provide our reference number 122220075889 when providing information."
