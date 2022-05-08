STUDENTS from a college near York have won micro-commissions to develop concepts for public art as part of a local project.
A number of art and design students from Selby College have won £500 commission from Selby District Council to help with the Selby Station Gateway Transforming Cities Fund project.
The micro-commissions have been funded by Selby District Council and co-ordinated by the lead artist of the project, Dr Katayoun Dowlatshahi. The initiative is intended to provide the students experience in researching and developing concepts for temporary or permanent public artworks.
Following the successful bid, Year 2 Higher Education art and design students Hannah Knight, Jared Robinson, Joseph Linford and Paulina Cybartowska each received £500 from Selby Town Council to develop their proposals for a temporary piece of artwork.
Yvette Culture, visitor and creative economy project manager for Selby District Council, said: "The students clearly identified that they have a great understanding of the needs of the project and its purpose – to create a high-quality public space surrounding the station, which is rich with culture and history of the area."
The artwork will be displayed at the college’s end of year Art and Design Exhibition at Selby Abbey and across its campus.
