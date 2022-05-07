A 'SPECTACULAR' wildlife exhibition has opened at a popular East Yorkshire venue - featuring a range of photography.
The ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, featuring images capturing animal behaviour, different species and the diversity of the natural world, opened at Sewerby Hall and Gardens today (May 7).
The exhibition will run until July 17 and will be accompanied by a programme of events every weekend throughout its run - and events for younger visitors every Friday.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am very proud to say that this exhibition will be the first time that Sewerby Hall has hosted a national touring exhibition - and what a stunning exhibition it is.
“It’s very pleasing that we are able to host this prestigious and very important exhibition in the East Riding once again - and now in such an iconic venue as Sewerby Hall and Gardens.”
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years.
Entry to the exhibition is included in the Sewerby admission price.
