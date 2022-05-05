ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 930.

A further 19 Covid deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 168 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 116,328.

The dates of death range from January 22 - May 4.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.