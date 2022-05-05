THESE pictures show work well underway on a major extension at York Hospital.
A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that work on the £15 million extension is expected to be completed by early April 2023.
These images show that the build is now underway on the two-story extension.
The extension will expand and reconfigure the emergency department’s urgent care facilities to increase capacity and improve patient care. It will see a new eight bed resuscitation area along with improvements to both the waiting room and the consultation and treatment areas.
Plans include 12 new assessment and treatment cubicles where staff can meet patients when they arrive, and a dedicated safe room for mental health patients.
Gary Kitching, Consultant and Clinical Director in Emergency Medicine at York and Scarborough Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, previously told The Press:
“These much-needed improvements will make an enormous difference to the department.
"As well as twelve new assessment and treatment cubicles, where patients will be met by the senior team as soon as they arrive, there will be a dedicated safe room for mental health patients.
“The new resuscitation zone is a huge upgrade, increasing our capacity significantly, with a dedicated area for children. There will also be a new infectious diseases cubicle that includes a point of care testing laboratory and glazed cubicles for privacy and infection control.”
