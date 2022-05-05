A YORK band said they are "immensely proud" of their debut album - which will be available in digital format from tomorrow (May 6).
Skylights will release their first album 'What You Are' tomorrow morning (May 6) - featuring a brand new track called 'Driving Me Away'.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said he thinks the new single is their best yet - but said that it's up to the fans to decide.
Speaking on the release of their debut album, Turnbull said: "We feel immensely proud and lucky to be releasing our debut album now, it’s the culmination of years of work, but for a while we abandoned the band and only reformed by chance. What’s happened since is amazing, such a passionate response from fans, there is a real buzz.
"The album is a mix of old and new songs, with everything fine-tuned for the album release, we hope the fans love it - we really could not do this without them, that’s why we titled the album What You Are, it just fitted - we are what the fans are, they give us the platform."
The new tune 'Driving Me Away' is the closing track from the album and features the "Queen" of UK indie violinists, Julia Violinista.
