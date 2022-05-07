FISH&FOREST began life as a food outlet at Spark:York - and is now in the Michelin Guide!

It is now is an award-winning, standalone restaurant - and moved into its current base in Micklegate as the country went into the first lockdown.

It's been an incredible few years for owner Stephen Andrews, who has been nominated as our trader of the week.

Meanwhile, here is Stephen's story:

How long has the business been going?

It opened on Micklegate in August 2020, however, Stephen launched Fish&Forest in March 2019 at Spark, York's space for food and drink and creative start-ups. After three months, he was approached by the team at the Gillygate pub who offered him the opportunity to use their underused front room as a new base for Fish&Forest. Here, Stephen and his team built a loyal following of York locals and visitors and quickly outgrew the space and started looking for their own restaurant signing the lease at 110 Micklegate in April 2020 while the country was in lockdown.

What does it sell?

Fish&Forest is a small, independent and sustainably-focussed restaurant in York. As the name suggests, it serves wild or ethically-farmed fish, locally sourced game which is butchered in-house and wild food foraged in the Yorkshire countryside by the chefs. Veggie options are available too. As a neighbourhood bistro, they offer a genuinely warm welcome and personal service and top quality food. Stephen is supported by a young and welcoming front of house team led by Yohan Barthelemy, a French native with years of experience in hospitality and who curates a well-balanced and diverse wine list.

Scallops at Fish&Forest where the emphasis is on sustainability

Tell us why this business is special?

Owner and chef, Yorkshireman Stephen Andrew, is a self-taught chef and doesn't always follow the traditional rules. Menus take inspiration from the sea, the forest and the Yorkshire countryside. The small regularly evolving a la carte menu of simple seasonal plates allow the ingredients to shine. You will find the likes of monkfish, pappardelle, parmesan or venison croquette, with onion and pear for starters and skrei cod, green peppercorn, parsnip or roasted cauliflower, greens and celeriac for mains. Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do - fish is wild, native or ethically-farmed and sustainably caught on day boats using specific and targeted method of fishing. Crab comes direct from the fishmerman in Whitby, scallops are hand-dived and oysters come from Lindisfarne. Game comes from small local farms and estates.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Stephen began Fish&Forest at Spark and then at the Gillygate pub... he began negotiations to take on his own restaurant pre-lockdown and finally signed the lease in March 2020 just as lockdown began - not ideal timing. They took time to refurbish the restaurant and also did some meal sales sure the lockdowns, finally opening their doors in August 2020 when hospitality was allowed to reopen.

Like many foodie start-ups in York, Fish&Forest had its first base at Spark

Has it won any awards?

Michelin Guide 2022 - Commitment to sustainable gastronomy; AA Guide 2022 - 1 Rosette, Good Food Award Yorkshire prestige award

What is your favourite story about this trader?

Stephen is a self-taught chef and doesn't always follow the traditional rules - this means he comes up with some really inventive dishes and creative ingredient/flavour combinations.

