HERE are the latest planning applications for City of York Council:

22/00724/LBC for internal and external works including replacement of external and internal lobby doors and refurbishment of external doors at the rear of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 16, 18, 20 and 24 Poplar Grove at 2 Poplar Grove

22/00737/FUL and 22/00738/LBC for change of use of first floor janitor's store to 1no. flat (retrospective) at Cocoa Suites, Navigation Road

22/00803/FUL and 22/00804/LBC for repurposing of existing garages and erection of new block to create accommodation, stone workshop and ancillary storage after demolition of greenhouse, potting shed and garden structures at The Deanery, Minster Yard

22/00779/FUL for single storey rear extension at 32 Fairfax Street.

22/00788/FUL and 22/00789/LBC for redevelopment of Stoneyard, including demolition of masons workshop, erection of roof structure and mezzanine floor and reordering of existing buildings and uses to provide internal and external workshops, storage and offices at Minster Stoneyard, 4 Deangate

22/00653/FUL for single storey rear extension at 6 Falkland Street.

22/00703/FUL for change of use from retail and betting shops (use classes E and Sui Generis) to restaurant with bar (Sui Generis) including merging units 11 and 13A Piccadilly and alterations to shopfront at 11 Piccadilly

22/00744/GRG3 for erection of single storey building for use as waiting area in association with crematorium at The Crematorium, Bishopthorpe Road.

READ MORE: Revealed: Plans to make a larger waiting room at York Crematorium

Proposed new waiting room at York Crematorium. Source - Council planning documents

22/00757/LBC for internal and external alterations to include installation of cast iron tie plates and tie restraint system to provide lateral stability to leaning rear gable wall and repair of damaged brickwork to rear at 5 Goodramgate

22/00673/FUL and 22/00674/LBC for change of use of outbuildings from cattery to 2no. self-contained annexes with external alterations at Huntington Grange, New Lane, Huntington

22/00695/FUL for change of use from dwellinghouse to sui generis use providing residential accommodation for staff at 49B Fossgate

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ORDER 2015. Notice under Article 15 (4) of application for planning permission.

22/00707/FULM for erection of 72no. bedroom care home with associated landscaping following demolition of Blue Beck House and outbuildings at York Wheelchair Centre, Bluebeck House, Bluebeck Drive.

22/00338/FUL for variation of condition 2 of permitted application 17/02408/FUL to alter plans and elevations and addition of air source heat pump and solar panels at Prospect Farm, Murton Way

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 28 days to: Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA.

For more public notices, check The Press and online at thepress.co.uk