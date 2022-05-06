A SCOUT group has planted a line of silver birch trees at the approach to the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Members of Elvington Scout Group rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in with their spades on Saturday (April 2). They planted fourteen five-foot tall, young native trees at the approach to the museum's entrance - complete with a plaque to mark the occasion.

William Birch & Sons Ltd, which owns the approach to the museum alongside Elvington Airfield, helped with preparing the ground and buying the trees.

Chairman of the Yorkshire Air Museum’s trustees, Rachel Semlyen, said: “This collaboration with the Scouts to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is very exciting and appropriate. It’s a lovely idea and will provide a fantastic approach to the museum from York Road. We wish to thank everyone involved.”

Members of the scouts, who will return in future years to tend to the site and sow wildflowers to increase biodiversity, were full of enthusiasm about the project.

‘It was great to plant trees today and it was fun to do something for the environment’, said Danny.

‘I like planting the trees because we got to spend time outside with our friends and give homes to the animals who need them’, added Maya.

Elvington Scout leader Stuart Young said: "It was very enjoyable- and I am very impressed with how the scouts just got on with it!"

William Birch chairman Chris Birch said: “We are pleased that our long association with the museum continues and that we are able to support further links with the local community including Elvington Scouts with this very fitting tribute to the Jubilee celebrations.”