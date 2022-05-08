TWELVE fearless fundraisers took part in a tandem skydive over the bank holiday weekend - raising £28,000 for a charity.

The Macmillan Cancer Support ‘Jump of Their Lives’ skydive, which had been postponed for two years during the pandemic, involved 12 thrill seekers, rewarded with clear blue skies and perfect views as they soared over the East Yorkshire coast near Bridlington.

The group included four members of the York Racecourse team, supporting their charity partner Macmillan. Colleagues Maiti Stirling, Louise Daly, Anthea Morshead and Beth Thompson have raised thousands for people living with cancer.

Maiti, 26, who has worked as the marketing and sponsorship executive at York Racecourse for three years, said: “I was expecting to feel really nervous on the day, but I didn’t at all, everyone taking part was so happy to be there after such a long wait.

“The skydive itself was incredible, I’ve never experienced anything like it, the noise when you’re in freefall was deafening, in total contrast to the silence you experience as you float down with the parachute.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better day, the blue skies were perfect and the views over the East Yorkshire coast and countryside were breath-taking, I feel very lucky.

“The team spirit on the day was amazing it was like a party atmosphere knowing we’d all raised so much for Macmillan and the donations are still coming in.”

As well as enjoying breath-taking views of Yorkshire, the 12 fundraisers have received a VIP invitation from York Racecourse to join them and 25,000 racegoers at the Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday June 11 - which will feature the 'Ride of Their Lives' race.

Laura Holohan, Macmillan’s fundraising manager, said: “The ‘Jump of Their Lives’ certainly did not disappoint, after two years of postponements, our fearless fundraisers were raring to go and everyone left on cloud nine.

“There’s never been a worse time to be diagnosed with cancer, as people are feeling enormous amounts of anxiety related to the cost of living crisis, the costs associated with cancer and ongoing worries about Covid.

“On behalf of Macmillan I want to thank the group for raising such an incredible amount, £28,000 will pay for a Macmillan nurse for five and a half months, providing vital physical, emotional, practical and financial support when people need it most.”

You can still support the Macmillan ‘Jump of Their Lives’ by donating to their JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3sdEHyX

The Macmillan Charity Raceday is the oldest running charity raceday in the country, 2022 marks over 50 years of Macmillan and York Racecourse’s partnership, in which time over £9 million has been raised for people living with cancer.

Further details on the charity raceday can be found on the York Racecourse website.