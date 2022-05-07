CINEWORLD are offering film fans the chance to be one of the first people in the country to see the new Top Gun film at the premiere in York.
Ten pairs of tickets are up for grabs for the premiere of Top Gun:Maverick on Thursday May 19 at Cineworld York. To enter, you must post a picture of you and your '#wingman' to Facebook, explaining why you are the 'best of the best' in the caption. You must then nominate your #wingman and tell us how they supported you - and then tag @CineworldYork and use the hashtag #IMAX.
Nick Bashford, general manager at Cineworld York, said: “We’re getting ready to take to the skies like never before with the return of Top Gun to the big screen. It’s an honour to offer the people of York the chance to see the film early in IMAX as well as having the proceeds of the event go to such a great cause.”
Tickets for the screening are also on sale, with all proceeds from the screening being donated to the The Film and TV Charity, which offers support to those working behind the scenes in film, TV or cinema.
The competition closes on May 11.
