A CHARITY in York is calling for businesses and local volunteers in the city to get involved in its latest Big Community Challenge.

Running throughout June, this year’s challenge from York Cares will focus on the development of green corridors in the city, connecting green spaces to improve wildlife habitats and reducing the isolation of wildlife populations.

To help make the project a success, the charity is appealing for donations from any local businesses that may be able to supply topsoil, bark chip, stone, decking timber, raised beds and plants. The charity’s wish list also includes a wooden compost bin for stick storage, a picnic bench, a small storage shed, poles for den building and posts for a shelter.

Ethan Moss, volunteering support officer at York Cares, said: “This will be the 15th annual Big Community Challenge and we are so pleased to see that employee volunteering is still going strong in York. From two companies taking part in 2008, this year we have teams from 30 companies taking time to give something back to the city.

“We have identified an area in the west of York, to link up three local primary schools, a local secondary school and an Independent Living Community by developing a green corridor route, enabling plants and animals to flourish and improving biodiversity, which in turn will have positive effects on human mental and physical health.”

The 2022 Big Community Challenge will cover a large area in the West of York, across a number of sites that include Acomb Green, Acomb Wood, Bachelor Hill, Chesney Fields, Fishponds Wood, Foxwood Park, Osprey Close and Viking Road.

Some of the previous projects that have benefited as part of York Cares’ Big Community Challenge include Tang Hall Community Centre, Osbaldwick Primary School, Windsor House and Morrell House elderly people’s homes, Rowntree Park, Foxwood Community Centre and Bell Farm Adventure Playground.

If you can help provide any of the items on the York Cares’ Big Community Challenge wish list, or would like to volunteer, call 01904 322855 or email the team on: info@yorkcares.co.uk.

York Cares is a partnership of the city’s leading employers committed to making York a better place through employee-volunteering.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We match the skills and expertise of employers and their employees to community projects where they can have most impact. Our tried and tested programmes deliver tangible benefits for local people as well as workforce development opportunities for employers.

"Our city is facing many challenges and our employers work closely with City of York Council and York CVS to address community needs. By working collaboratively, York Cares employers make an effective and strategic investment to help those who need it most."

For more information about York Cares, visit the website.