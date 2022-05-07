THE owner of a cat rescue near Selby has launched a food appeal as part of the centre's 21st birthday celebrations.
Black Cat Rescue, located in North Duffield, was launched by Jackie Bower on May 2 2001. Running the centre was a "one woman band" over the years, Jackie has been through some difficult times, including losing her husband in December 2020.
And now, Jackie is launching a food appeal to help look after she cats she is housing at the moment, as the centre hits 21-years-old.
Jackie said: "The army of support I have had over the years that got the rescue to this milestone. I suspect it won't go on for another 21 years, as I'll be 90 by then if I'm still around, so please help to make this a really special birthday."
Donations can be dropped at locations including Black Cat Rescue in North Duffield and Moggy Mo's in Acomb, York.
You can also sponsor Jackie via PayPal at: paypal.me/blackcatrescue21
