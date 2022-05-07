CHILDREN and adults in the East Riding of Yorkshire will be able to take part in the international Learn to Swim Week programme next week.
East Riding Leisure will be taking part in the international Learn to Swim Week from May 9 - 15. They will be offering the chance to win a free block of children’s and adults’ lessons - and winners will be announced on May 16.
East Riding Leisure will be showcasing the reasons why learning to swim is so important throughout the week, with activities and themes highlighted during the week-long campaign.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Swimming is a life skill - and East Riding Leisure offer lessons for all ages from children through to adults, in addition to disability swimming lessons.
“Swimming not only builds confidence and coordination, but also improves fitness levels.
“East Riding Leisure offer free casual swimming whilst on swimming lessons - offering great value, as well as teaching a skill that could save your life.”
To find out more about taking part, visit the East Riding Leisure website at: www.eastridingleisure.co.uk
Alternatively, follow the East Riding Leisure Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
